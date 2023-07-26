Twin Disc moving its engineering team into new Mount Pleasant office

Milwaukee-based Twin Disc
, a manufacturer of power transmission equipment, is planning an expansion into Mount Pleasant. The company announced this week its engineering department will be relocated to a new, 15,500-square-foot facility located at 13200 Globe Drive.
Waukesha-based real estate developer St. John Properties
is constructing the new facility, which will eventually welcome 46 employees. The building is expected to be complete by January 2024.
"We are excited to bring our talented engineers together in a state-of-the-art facility," said Dean Bratel
, vice president of engineering. “This purpose-built space is tailored to the unique needs of our engineering teams in driving innovation and maintaining a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.”
The Mount Pleasant office will be closer to Twin Disc’s new Milwaukee headquarters and offer better access to a larger talent pool and to industry partners, according to a Wednesday announcement. The company’s chief executive officer, John Batten
, said the new office will also help foster collaboration and support professional development.
“By providing our teams with an upgraded and optimized work environment, we aim to boost employee morale, job satisfaction and retention,” said Batten.
Last September, the previously Racine-based company announced it would move its “corporate team”
to an office in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. The company is leasing an 8,100-square-foot space on the fourth floor of the building at 222 E. Erie St.
Earlier that year, the company also announced plans to sell its former Racine headquarters at 1328 Racine St.