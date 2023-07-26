Twin Disc moving its engineering team into new Mount Pleasant office

By
-
The new Twin Disc office in Mount Pleasant. Submitted photo.

Milwaukee-based Twin Disc, a manufacturer of power transmission equipment, is planning an expansion into Mount Pleasant. The company announced this week its engineering department will be relocated to a new, 15,500-square-foot facility located at 13200 Globe Drive. Waukesha-based real estate developer St. John Properties is constructing the new facility, which will eventually welcome 46 employees.

