Sheboygan Paint Co. names new chairman

Sheboygan Paint Co. announced that Jay Brownrigg has been named the company’s new chairman of the board, succeeding Charlie Malingowski.

The company said the move is the final step of a multi-year phased transition of management and family ownership from the fourth to the fifth generation.

Brownrigg has held numerous positions at Sheboygan Paint Company across product development, purchasing and operations and currently serves as director of ERP and digital innovation.

As the company’s board chairman, Brownrigg will represent the family ownership group, comprised of himself and four siblings.

“It was important to both fourth and fifth generation owners to get the timing right and ensure a coordinated transfer of management and oversight of the company,” said Brownrigg. “We believe we are at an appropriate phase to transition the chairman role. I want to thank Charlie for his many years of service working in key leadership roles at the family enterprise, as well as providing an excellent example to follow as chairman of the board.”

“Jay provides alignment across family, board and management, creating a very workable structure in terms of quick and efficient decision-making,” said president and chief executive officer Paul Krueger. “This has been key to the record financial performance achieved in 2023 as well as record levels of capital re-investment into our operations to better serve our customers and sustain our growth in future years.”

“Sheboygan Paint Company has always been a central part of my life,” said Brownrigg. “I have seen first-hand the dedication and commitment of previous generations. Having worked as an employee in the business and later as a board member, I have a deep appreciation for what it takes to keep our business thriving. I am honored to represent the fifth generation of owners now as chairman of the board.”

Founded in 1921, Sheboygan Paint Co. manufactures custom industrial finishing solutions, producing water- and solvent-based coatings for metal, wood and plastic substrates. The company has manufacturing facilities and onsite labs in Sheboygan and Cedartown, Georgia.