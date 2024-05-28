WCTC partners with gener8tor to launch Applied AI Lab accelerator

Waukesha County Technical College
is partnering with Madison-based venture capital and accelerator firm gener8tor
to launch a new Applied AI Lab accelerator.
The gALPHA and gBETA Applied AI Lab accelerator will focus on early-stage, tech-enabled startups with a focus on artificial intelligence.
“This could not be a more exciting time for WCTC,” said Richard Barnhouse
, president of WCTC. “Coupled with opening our new Applied AI Lab, this partnership with gener8tor further exemplifies WCTC’s investment in artificial intelligence. This is a tremendous opportunity for entrepreneurs to partner with a premiere, results-driven organization such as gener8tor and have the support of WCTC faculty and staff.”
The gALPHA Applied AI Lab is a four-week, venture-creation workshop designed to help entrepreneurs create startups that use data and AI. The program will take place at WCTC’s new Applied AI Lab, where the participants will build the foundations of their business with individualized coaching from the gener8tor team. Founders will also receive assistance from mentors, thought leaders and other strategic partners.
The Applied AI Lab accelerator is powered by gener8tor’s gBETA program, a free, seven-week, zero-equity accelerator that provides startup founders with concierge coaching and access to gener8tor’s network of mentors, customers, and investors across the United States.
“Our partnership with gener8tor fits perfectly with the Applied AI Lab’s goals at WCTC,” said Dan Lindberg
, director of the Applied AI Lab at WCTC. “By helping Waukesha County entrepreneurs, craft data-driven, AI-enabled businesses, we’re ensuring the benefits of AI are enjoyed by businesses of all sizes and types. This accelerator program will further spur innovation in southeastern Wisconsin and increase the demand for AI-related jobs.”
The gALPHA and gBETA Applied AI Lab accelerators will recruit startups from the Waukesha County area in an effort to support startups based in or interested in relocating to the area.
“We’re thrilled to partner with WCTC to bring these programs to life and continue to support the technology enabled industries in Waukesha County,” said Vanessa Huerta
, vice president of gBETA at gener8tor. “We’re looking forward to this partnership and the incredible economic impact that WCTC and gener8tor will bring to the Waukesha County region.”