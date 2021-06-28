Twenty One Pilots to headline Summerfest

Rock duo Twenty One Pilots will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Sept. 4, Summerfest announced Monday.

It will be the band’s first show since its last tour in 2019. Twenty One Pilot’s last appearance in Milwaukee was at Fiserv Forum in 2018.

With that show booked, Summerfest’s 2021 lineup is complete. Other main stage acts include:

Sept. 1: The Hella Mega Tour – Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy

Sept. 2: Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott

Sept. 3: Chance The Rapper with 24KGoldn, Teezo Touchdown and DJ Oreo

Sept. 8: The Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini and Spencer Sutherland

Sept. 9: Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow

Sept. 10: Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett

Sept. 11: Dave Chappelle

Sept. 15: Dave Matthews Band

Sept. 16: Megan Thee Stallion with Polo G

Sept. 17: Miley Cyrus with The Kid Laroi

Sept. 18: Guns N’ Roses with Mammoth WVH featuring Wolfgang Van Halen

This year’s festival takes place Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.