Twenty One Pilots to headline Summerfest

Rock duo Twenty One Pilots will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Sept. 4, Summerfest announced Monday.
It will be the band’s first show since its last tour in 2019. Twenty One Pilot’s last appearance in Milwaukee was at Fiserv Forum in 2018.
With that show booked, Summerfest’s 2021 lineup is complete. Other main stage acts include:
- Sept. 1: The Hella Mega Tour – Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy
- Sept. 2: Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott
- Sept. 3: Chance The Rapper with 24KGoldn, Teezo Touchdown and DJ Oreo
- Sept. 8: The Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini and Spencer Sutherland
- Sept. 9: Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow
- Sept. 10: Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett
- Sept. 11: Dave Chappelle
- Sept. 15: Dave Matthews Band
- Sept. 16: Megan Thee Stallion with Polo G
- Sept. 17: Miley Cyrus with The Kid Laroi
- Sept. 18: Guns N’ Roses with Mammoth WVH featuring Wolfgang Van Halen
This year’s festival takes place Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.