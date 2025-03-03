Tropical Smoothie Cafe location planned on Lower East Side

A Tropical Smoothie Cafe location is planned for a 1,622-square-foot space at 626 E. Ogden Ave. on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, just north of downtown, according to a permit application filed with the city. Yash Patel is the franchisee.

Atlanta-based Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,450 locations, including several in the Milwaukee area, but currently only has one location in the city of Milwaukee, at 3657 S. 27th St.

The building at 626 E. Ogden Ave. is a four-story, 123-year-old historic building along the north side of the street. Tropical Smoothie Cafe would occupy a ground floor retail space in the building.

- Advertisement -

Tropical Smoothie Cafe will occupy a space formerly occupied by a Coldwell Banker office, which closed last summer. Coldwell Banker’s Milwaukee office is now located at 700 W. Virginia St. at The Timbers Building in the Tannery Business Complex.

The Tropical Smoothie lease was brokered by Matt Beadle of Founders 3, who represented the tenant, and listing brokers Russ Sagmoen, Isaac Berg and James McKenna of Colliers|Wisconsin.