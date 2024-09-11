Trefoil Group acquired by Florida-based marketing firm

[caption id="attachment_596867" align="alignleft" width="300"]Mary Scheibel[/caption] Milwaukee-based marketing agencyhas been acquired by Florida-based marketing firm, the firms announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.ofrepresented Trefoil Group. Founded in 1991 by, Trefoil Group has clients throughout the United States. It has clients in a range of industries including manufacturing, medical device, logistics, health care, consumer packaged goods and others. Now a BrandStar company, Trefoil will maintain its home office in Milwaukee and its current team. “Over the last five years, B2B marketing has significantly changed,” said, president of Trefoil Group. “It is a multi-channel, multi-touch game in a visual and digital world. This merger accelerates our ability to deliver B2B marketing that continues to drive our clients’ businesses forward with measurable returns.” “For companies growing through acquisition, our understanding of how to integrate new brands to add more customer value, drive the cross-sell and accelerate the utilization of digital channels is critical to their success,” said Scheibel, CEO of Trefoil Group. “Joining BrandStar’s family of companies furthers our ability to do this more effectively and quickly. We are excited about collaborating with such a forward-thinking enterprise.” In a LinkedIn post, Scheibel said she will assume the newly created role of EVP | strategy. “With more innovations, exciting opportunities for our team, and unique ways to solve our clients' challenges, the future is indeed bright,” Scheibel said. “We are pleased to be working with Mary and her extremely talented team,” said, founder and CEO of BrandStar. “She has more than three decades of not only success, but the respect of her clients and peers. Adding Trefoil’s expertise to BrandStar’s ecosystem is an absolute win/win for all.”