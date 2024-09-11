Subscribe
Marketing & Media

Trefoil Group acquired by Florida-based marketing firm

By Andrew Weiland
Mary Scheibel Milwaukee-based marketing agency Trefoil Group has been acquired by Florida-based marketing firm BrandStar, the firms announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mark Kuether of Sunbelt Business Advisors represented Trefoil Group. Founded in 1991 by Mary Scheibel, Trefoil Group has clients throughout the United States. It has clients

