Treatment center for women planned in Oconomowoc

A Michigan-based social services agency plans to open a 30-bed residential drug and alcohol treatment facility in Oconomowoc.

Bethany Christian Services plans to operate its treatment program in the 15,400-square-foot building at 1331 W. Capitol Drive for women with children, pregnant women and women who have co-occurring disorders.

The three-floor Oconomowoc facility is located on a five-acre parcel of land in a wooded area. Plans for the building include having office space, a board room, a lecture hall and kitchen and dining space on the first floor, 18 beds on the second floor and 12 beds on the third floor.

The building previously was operated by Ladders Recovery Community.

Bethany Christian Services, which provides adoption and other family services, is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has local offices in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Fond du Lac.

In addition to providing services for women, the treatment center will allow children to live with their mothers while undergoing treatment. Bethany Christian Services said treatment for mothers and pregnant women has been identified by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as an unmet need for many counties in the state.

Bethany said clients would be referred to the facility from throughout the state, primarily through the Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Clients are expected to live at the facility for three to 12 months, after which they will transition to wraparound programming as they move into independent living.

Bethany is seeking a conditional use permit from the city to operate the facility.

