Training gym planned in Brady Street area

Plans have been submitted to open a personal training gym called Strength Sanctuary at 1816 N. Marshall St., just north of Brady Street on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The 2,300-sqaure-foot gym would be operated by Matt Drilias, a personal trainer who currently works out of a space in the Riverwest neighborhood, according to his professional website.

1816 N. Marshall St. is part of a 14,000-square-foot industrial building built in 1913. Property records show that the space was renovated in 2014 to create several small industrial or retail spaces.

Other tenants of the building include bike repair shop The Bikesmiths and furniture store Blue-Collar Works.

Permits filed with the City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services indicate that the space will include workout areas, an office, restrooms with showers and a “treatment” area with a cold plunge tub and sauna.

The space is being designed by Milwaukee-based Russell E LaFrombois III Architects.

Drilias, who started his own personal training business in 2017, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.