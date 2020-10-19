Top executive leaving Rockwell for Carrier

Patrick Goris will leave his role as chief financial officer of Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. on Nov. 13, the company announced Monday.

Goris will become senior vice president and CFO of Carrier Global Corp. on Nov. 16.

“It took a unique opportunity for me to pursue this change,” Goris said. “It has been very rewarding to work with Blake (Moret) and the rest of the very talented Rockwell leadership team to build on the company’s long record of innovation.”

Goris has been CFO of Rockwell since 2017 and joined the company in 2006. He held a number of other roles including vice president of investor relations and vice president of finance for Rockwell’s architecture and software segment.

Blake Moret, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockwell, said the company had “continued its legacy of delivering superior returns to shareholders” during Goris’ tenure as CFO.

“He has helped build a solid foundation for expanding our value. We wish him the very best as he begins this next chapter,” Moret said.

Steve Etzel, currently Rockwell’s vice president of finance, will serve as interim CFO when Goris leaves. Etzel has been with the company for more than 30 years in a variety of finance roles.

“Steve is a deeply knowledgeable finance veteran and the ideal person to lead a seamless transition as we work to identify the right executive to serve as our permanent CFO,” Moret said.

Rockwell said it has initiatives a search process to consider internal and external candidates to fill the CFO role on permanent basis.