Tight labor market, rising wages among upward pressures on health care costs

By
-

In a growing job market, many industries are seeing rising wages and increased spending on salaries. The health care industry is no exception.  In order to address shortages in health care positions and fill high-demand positions, hospitals have been forced to try a variety of strategies like offering higher salaries, increasing recruitment and retention bonuses

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display