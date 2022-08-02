Three Wisconsin companies named to Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators

Three Wisconsin-based companies are included in Fast Company magazine’s fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators list consists of 100 companies from 13 countries. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies.

The Wisconsin companies that made the list (and their rankings) include:

Kohler launched an Innovation for Good program in 2011.

“We work hard to foster a supportive and inspiring workplace where all associates have the opportunity to boldly innovate and to achieve their full potential,” said Laura Kohler, senior vice president of human resources, stewardship and sustainability for Kohler Co. “That means we engage our associates in meaningful work, match them with their purpose and passion, and give them the freedom to innovate for the greater good.”

Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool has grown significantly in recent years with an aggressive approach to innovation and new product development.

“The world is battling every day to evolve, to get safer, be more sustainable, and be more productive even when it’s hard to find skilled workers. We are bringing together the talented, passionate people to figure out how to leverage technology to solve those problems,” said Paul Fry, executive vice president of product management for Milwaukee Tool.

Fast Company also ranked Madison-based gener8tor as one of its 10 Most Innovative Companies in 2020.

“At our core, gener8tor helps the best and brightest innovators succeed to their maximum potential,” said gener8tor co-founders Joe Kirgues and Troy Vosseller in a news release. “We are thrilled to be named among some of the most successful, multinational companies, and our accomplishment is credited to our incredibly diverse startup and accelerator founders, talented artists and musicians, inspiring skills alumni, and dynamic leadership and team in more than 34 communities.”