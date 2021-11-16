Three industrial buildings totaling 567,000 square feet planned in Port Washington

Three new industrial buildings totaling 567,000 square feet could be built on 45 acres in the town of Port Washington, according to project plans.
The development site is along Highland Drive, northwest of I-43 and east of the unincorporated community of Knellsville, in the town of Port Washington.
Plans call for a 259,000-square-foot building, a 208,000-square-foot building and a 100,000-square-foot building. They would be used for light manufacturing purposes.
A site plan shows an unidentified tenant occupying 104,000 square feet in the largest building. The smaller building has two 11,050-square-foot expansion areas.
The development site would connect to Highland Drive to the southeast, and to County Road KW to the west.
Germantown-based Keller Inc.
filed the plans. Weiss LLC, registered to Peter Weiss of Belgium, is the landowner. Keller did not return a phone call seeking comment.
The city of Port Washington Plan Commission will review the conceptual plans at a meeting tonight. Commission members will not take a formal vote on the project. The city is reviewing the proposal because the project site falls within a cooperative planning area between the city and town.
City design standards require any buildings of this type that are greater than 40,000 square feet be approved by the Plan Commission following a public hearing. Light manufacturing is considered a conditional use under zoning requirements.