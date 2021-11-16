Three industrial buildings totaling 567,000 square feet planned in Port Washington

Buildings to be used for light manufacturing purposes

By
Alex Zank
-
Port Washington industrial development site plan. Credit: Keller Inc.
Three new industrial buildings totaling 567,000 square feet could be built on 45 acres in the town of Port Washington, according to project plans. The development site is along Highland Drive, northwest of I-43 and…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

