Third generation acquires Bukacek Construction

A third generation of the Bukacek family has acquired Racine-based Bukacek Construction Group Inc., the company announced today.

Andrea Bukacek, the granddaughter of Bukacek Construction founder James Bukacek, has acquired the company and is its new chief executive officer. The sale was finalized on Aug. 30, after a unanimous shareholder vote, the company said in a news release.

Bukacek Construction’s former CEO, Jim Cairns, is now president of the company.

Founded in 1963 by James Bukacek, the company was later owned by Nick Bukacek (James Bukacek’s son and Andrea Bukacek’s father). After 42 years of family ownership, Nick Bukacek, sold the company to his employees in 2001 and retired in 2005. Andrea Bukacek bought the company from the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) that bought it from Nick Bukacek in 2001.

“It was my father’s dream to have the company remain in the family, so I am proud to carry on the family legacy,” said Andrea Bukacek. “The timing was right, and I’ve always wanted to do something on my own. I’m excited to work with the employees to help grow my family’s business.”

Andrea Bukacek grew up with the family business and worked at the company during summers in high school. She has 12 years of experience in commercial real estate and commercial banking, having worked for MB Financial Bank, Johnson Financial Group and BMO Harris. She graduated from Marquette University in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in commercial real estate.

“I know that Jim and Nick would be so proud to see Andrea take this business over,” said Cairns.

Bukacek said she is eager to grow the business

“I think there is a lot of activity in Racine,” she said. “I think we have the opportunity to capitalize on it — not just in Racine, but in southeastern Wisconsin. We have the right team and the expertise to do it.”