Third-generation Ozaukee County realtors form new team

Two third-generation real estate families in the Ozaukee County and North Shore markets have joined together to create Quinlevan & Armitage, according to a news release from Shorewest Realtors.

The new team consists of Mike Quinlevan, Tory Armitage, Keenan Quinlevan, Rachel Bloch and Brian Ruelle, and assistants Kris Rick and Mandy Woods. The team is located in Shorewest’s Mequon offices.

Members of Quinlevan & Armitage are relocation specialists. According to the release, their lifetime sales total more than $1 billion combined. In 2019, they sold more than $40 million in real estate and assisted more than 80 families.

They have also received Shorewest’s President’s Club award, which is presented to associates with at least $7.5 million in closed volume or 48 closed units.

“We are excited to have these top real estate families join forces,” Ted Dentice, Shorewest vice president of sales, said in the release. “Their experience and reputation in the Ozaukee County and North Shore real estate markets is second to none. Their clients benefit from their comprehensive real estate knowledge.”

Shorewest has been in business for more than 70 years. It controls more than 20% of the metro Milwaukee residential real estate market, and has 25 offices and a family of in-house relocation, property management, rental, mortgage, title and insurance services.