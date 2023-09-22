These are the 5 fastest growing privately-held companies in southeastern Wisconsin

BizTimes Media today held its annual Future 50 Awards luncheon, recognizing the fastest growing privately-held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.

The five fastest growing companies of the 2023 Future 50 class, recognized as the Fastest Five, were also named and leaders of those companies were featured at the event in a panel discussion.

This year’s Fastest Five are:

Evans Transportation. A Delafield-based third-party logistics and transportation management services company. Founded in 1985, the company now has 120 employees. MPE. A Milwaukee-based contract manufacturer specializing in medium-volume production for medical and tech companies. Founded in 1978, MPE now has 312 employees. Koru Health. Wauwatosa-based Koru Health owns and operates full-service senior living communities, including independent living, assisted living and memory care. Koru Health employs 407 people at its 12 facilities, located in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Palmer Hamilton. Based in Elkhorn and founded in 1986, Palmer Hamilton produces a line of furniture, including tables, booths and chairs, for schools, health care facilities and corporate environments. Edge Electric. Based in Pewaukee, Edge Electric provides electrical contractor services for residential and commercial customers in southeastern Wisconsin. Founded in 2011, the company has 108 employees.

All of the Future 50 companies are profiled in detail in the latest issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Combined, they are projected to have 5,269 employees this year and $3.96 billion in total sales. Combined, they have added more than 2,000 jobs since 2020 and nearly $1.7 billion in annual revenue.

The presenting sponsor for the Future 50 Awards program is Old National Bank. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is also a sponsor. The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce is an event partner.