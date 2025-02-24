The Last Word: The whole is greater than the sum of its parts

Beth Weirick | CEO
Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21
milwaukeedowntown.com
Industry: Economic development
Employees: 6 internal,
45 contracted ambassdors
As head of downtown Milwaukee’s business improvement district since its inception in 1998, Beth Weirick has left her mark on a city that’s seen its fair share of transformation over the past three decades. As she prepares to pass the torch later this year, Weirick reflected on the value of relationships and collaboration in driving toward a strategic vision.
“I’ve always been a planner and a strategic thinker, living my life in what often feels like 15-minute increments. Recently, however, I made the conscious decision to slow down, stepping back from what I love most – my work in the community. Leaving my career on my own terms has opened up the space to embrace whatever the universe has in store for me next. This moment of transition compels me to look back on the path I’ve traveled.
“What stands out most are the relationships I’ve been fortunate enough to establish along the way. Many remarkable individuals who have touched my life have since passed on, leaving behind cherished memories. Others have evolved into inspiring leaders who I am eager to support in their journeys. This reflective experience serves as an essential reminder of how collaboration and alignment can elevate our community.
“Remember, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Engage your team members, stakeholders and partners in creating a strategic vision for your organization – one that makes space for a variety of perspectives and will result in consensus and authentic moments.
“Ultimately, nostalgia reminds us that the power to create great memories happens in the present moment. It inspires us not just to reminisce, but to actively cultivate the relationships and experiences that will enrich our lives as we move forward.”