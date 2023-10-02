The Franchisee: Nikki Differt

The Franchise: Pet Supplies Plus stores sell a wide range of food, toys and supplies, including natural and U.S.-made products, for dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and other small pets. The Livonia, Michigan-based retail chain has more than 640 franchise locations in 41 states. Early 2022: Nikki Differt, a recent University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh graduate,

The Franchise: Pet Supplies Plus stores sell a wide range of food, toys and supplies, including natural and U.S.-made products, for dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and other small pets. The Livonia, Michigan-based retail chain has more than 640 franchise locations in 41 states.

Early 2022: Nikki Differt, a recent University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh graduate, was discerning her career path when the idea of franchising took shape. Dave Heather, a family friend and Pet Supplies Plus franchise owner, suggested Nikki and her parents, Scott and Laurie Differt, both semi-retired, open a franchise location of their own.

[caption id="attachment_577466" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Laurie, Scott and Nikki Differt and are all part owners of their Pet Supplies Plus franchise, with Nikki heading up day-to-day store operations.[/caption]

Summer 2022: Before Differt could run her own stores, she needed know-how. She quit her HR recruiter job and spent the next few months working with Dave Heather, gaining on-the-job store management experience at each of his five locations.

“Being able to have that experience before coming in was very helpful because then I was able to train my parents along the way, too. They didn’t know too much about running a store, they knew more about owning a store.”

Fall 2022: Construction began on the future home of Pet Supplies Plus’s Oconomowoc store, at the mixed-use Olympia Fields Development. It’s one of three stores the Differts will open under a multi-unit franchise deal covering Oconomowoc, Sun Prairie and Hartford.

“We did our research on population and income, and we figured – being a big, populated area – this part of Oconomowoc would be a good location to open a pet store. And there’s been a lot of apartments going up, too.”

[caption id="attachment_577467" align="alignnone" width="1280"]The store is located adjacent to Sendik’s Food Market at 1460 Olympia Fields Drive.[/caption]

Spring 2023: Pet Supplies Plus opened its doors in Oconomowoc. The 6,600-square-foot store offers grooming services and a self-service dog wash, which has helped bring customers into the store.

The franchise fee: $49,900 for a single unit