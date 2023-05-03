The franchise brands that are tapping into Milwaukee

Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

Franchise businesses in Wisconsin this year are projected to increase by 0.9% to a total of 15,220 units, adding approximately 3,193 new jobs, according to the International Franchise Association’s annual economic outlook report. With franchise activity on the rise across the state, here’s a look at some of the national brands that are actively expanding, new to market or eyeing up southeastern Wisconsin for future growth.

Expanding

Taco John’s: The Cheyenne, Wyoming-based “West-Mex” chain plans to expand its Milwaukee-area footprint to nearly 15 stores in the coming years through Fargo, North Dakota-based franchisee Pentex Restaurant Group. Since early this year, the brand has opened new-build locations in West Milwaukee and West Allis, with a third planned in Milwaukee. Previously, Taco John’s Waukesha store was the only one in the area. National store count: 370+

Dave’s Hot Chicken: Under a deal with Milwaukee-based Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, the fast-growing Nashville-style hot chicken chain will open 14 locations over the next six years in Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay and the Fox River Valley. The first Milwaukee-area location opened in 2022 in Menomonee Falls, followed by others on Milwaukee’s East Side and Kenosha. National store count: 100+

Crumbl Cookies: The gourmet cookie chain has taken Wisconsin by storm since one local franchise group introduced the brand to the market in 2021, opening 12 stores in the span of a year. In southeastern Wisconsin, the Utah-based brand now has stores in Delafield, Oak Creek, Pleasant Prairie, Germantown, Grafton, Sheboygan, Menomonee Falls, Brookfield and Greendale. National store count: 791

Cheba Hut: The marijuana-themed “toasted” sub shop brand entered the Milwaukee market in 2021, with a restaurant near UW-Milwaukee’s campus. Local franchisees Heather Gawlitta and Robert Huhn opened their second area location earlier this year in the city’s Bay View neighborhood and plan to open a third as part of a three-unit deal. National store count: 45

PayMore: The chain of stores that buy, sell and trade electronics entered the Midwest market last year under a multi-unit deal with local franchisee Tim VenHause. He opened his first store in West Allis and plans to open additional locations in the coming months. National store count: 12 open, 77 in development

New to market

7 Brew: The drive-thru coffee company’s first Wisconsin location opens May 11 in Brookfield. It’s one of three area locations in the works for 7 Brew’s local franchise group, with additional stands planned in West Bend and Mount Pleasant. National store count: 70+

Zoom Room: The indoor dog training facility opened in West Allis earlier this year as the chain’s first Wisconsin location, owned by local franchisee Lisa Formicola. National store count: 90

Crisp & Green: The Minnesota-based fast-casual chain, serving up build-your-own salads, will soon make its Wisconsin debut, opening five locations in the Milwaukee area. The planned expansion is part of a 40-unit development deal with franchisee Rory Kelly of Salads & Smoothies LLC, also based in Minnesota. Crisp & Green said in late February that it was in the site selection process for its local stores. National store count: 30 open, 50 in development

Targeting southeast Wisconsin

Storm Guard: Fort Worth, Texas-based roofing and construction company said late last year that it’s targeting Wisconsin due to the uptick in severe weather. The company is looking for two franchise partners to expand into the Milwaukee area. National count: 39

Fitness Premier: With a unit already under construction in Sheboygan, the chain of fitness studios is looking for a local owner to introduce the brand to the Wisconsin market. National store count: 18

Miracle Method: The kitchen and bathroom remodeling company, with existing locations in Madison and Muskego, is targeting Kenosha as its next growth site. National store count: 160+ n