The Executive: Interior Design

$8,420 - $9,490 | $2,280 Scathain, Milwaukee Two standouts from Milwaukee-based Scathain’s debut furniture line, launched in May 2023. Like the rest of the dining tables, chairs, mirror frames and consoles in the collection, both pieces are partially customizable. The wood Spandrel table is described as “solid but airy” and designed after the “negative spaces and volumes created by archways.” It’s shown here in white oak with natural finish and is also available in walnut with natural finish, and ash with tobacco stain, garnet stain or antler stain finish. Dimensions range from 30 inches wide and 72 inches long to 48 inches wide and 120 inches long. The subtly curved wooden seat and soft leather back of the Forged Dining Chair are mounted on tapered metal legs, with a midnight finish. Available in two styles of leather: distressed paprika (pictured) and distressed anthracite. [gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="588554,588553,588552"]$14,225 | $3,590 Stone House Collective, Shorewood Staged inside Stone House Collective’s new retail store on North Oakland Avenue in Shorewood, this signature grey “window pane” sofa and coco-beaded light fixture are stunning additions to a modern-looking, cozy-feeling living room. The Maxwell sectional, pictured in Michael Granite, includes a right one-arm sofa and left one-arm chaise that extends 63.5 inches. The piece includes two 20-inch throw pillows. Suspended overhead is the Patricia chandelier. The body, which drops 25 inches from its metal base, consists of coco beads woven tightly into three overlapping concentric rings that move languidly in either an oval or round profile. It’s slight ruffle along the edges creates a flirtatious silhouette.Jessica Jubelirer Design, Whitefish Bay, Palm Beach, New York and California Styling credit: Mieke ten Have Interior designer Jessica Jubelirer created an artistic oasis for her young family at their lakeside cottage in the village of Chenequa. As featured last year in Architectural Digest, Jubelirer – a Milwaukee-area native who does projects across the country and was recognized by Architectural Digest as a New American Voice in design – transformed a rundown mid-century lake cottage into a beautiful yet functional summertime dwelling using antique finds, custom pieces and eclectic textiles. In the kitchen, reclaimed Portuguese tiling is the backdrop for a French range and a repurposed refrigerator – it came with the house and Jubelirer added her own touch by wrapping its exterior in hand-blocked English fabric. Off the kitchen, the dining room features vintage Thonet chairs around a spacious table. Jubelirer created a serene home office housing a vintage Pierre Jeanneret desk and a Biedermeier chair, setting this work space with depth, personality and texture. [gallery size="full" columns="1" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="588558,588556,588557"]