The ESOP option

Can be beneficial for owners, employees and the business

By
Dan Steininger
-
Unless you have the genetic makeup of Steve Jobs or Elon Musk as a business leader, you need to rely on your employees to generate many creative and innovative ways to grow revenue and improve…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Dan Steininger
http://BizStarts.com
Dan Steininger is the president and founder of BizStarts. He is also the president of Steininger & Associates. The firm focuses on teaching the tools of innovation to drive growth for companies in all sectors of the economy. Steininger is a former president and CEO of Catholic Financial Life and a graduate of Marquette University and Boston University's School of Law.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display