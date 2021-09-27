The conscience of your company

How to assemble a high-performing board

By
Rand McNally
-
Leadership
Leadership
Independent board members are one of the most valuable resources for a private company. They are its conscience. An organization that views its board as an instrument of accountability, growth and strategy realizes the value.…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Rand McNally
Rand McNally is a Vistage chair, retired CEO, consultant to private companies and principal of Wauwatosa-based HurdMcNally, a board of directors search firm for privately owned companies in the Upper Midwest. He can be reached at Rand.McNally@HurdMcNally.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display