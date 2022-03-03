The Collective Workspace and Marketplace coming to Bayshore

A new area dedicated to local entrepreneurs is coming to Bayshore in Glendale. The Collective Marketplace and The Collective Workspace will occupy the space that used to be a Brooks Brothers store location, at 5700 N. Bayshore Drive.

The Collective Marketplace is a retail platform and display for locally owned businesses and makers to connect with their ideal customer.

The marketplace will also have an authors’ lounge featuring local authors and publishers.

The Collective Workspace, located on the upper level of The Collective Marketplace, will be a shared workspace providing meeting spaces, training areas, focus rooms, creative workspaces, and a travel hub for independent travel agency owners. The Collective Workspace will be available for access to members only.

“We’re thrilled to offer our guests a new, unique, and diverse shopping and experiential destination which showcases local entrepreneurs and authors, and supports workspace needs for our communities,” said Kirk Williams, managing director at Cypress Equities, Bayshore’s operator and developer.

The Collective Marketplace and Workspace will be operated by SSGN Group Entrepreneurs Society. Led by Shontina Magee-Gladney, the group is a private society for entrepreneurs. Magee-Gladney could not be reached Thursday for comment.

A flyer for a soft opening event held in February lists The Collective Marketplace’s featured vendors as Sista Sista Clothing & Jewelry; Mari’s Statement Collective; Magical Concoction; Laci Parx, LLC; Avon, Alzada Downs independent representative; Allure by Ava; Dominion Elite Travel; Scarves By JRW; Crown Me Royal; and Custom Touch by Julie. Author Jennifer R. Ward will also have space in the Marketplace.

The grand opening for The Collective Marketplace and The Collective Workspace is scheduled for April 2.

Bayshore has seen several new tenants as its multimillion dollar redevelopment nears completion including Target, Nike and Crumbl Cookies.