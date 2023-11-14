Texas firm buys two Pewaukee office buildings for $11 million

A pair of office buildings in Pewaukee, totaling about 200,000 square feet, have been purchased by a Texas investor for $11.25 million, according to state records. One Riverwood and Two Riverwood, located in the Riverwood Corporate Center near the intersection of Highway 164 and I-94, were purchased by Fort Worth, Texas-based. Woodside "seeks to add value by acquiring attractive assets at deep discounts, managing the value-add process, and selling each stabilized asset to traditional real estate buyers," the firm's website says. The firm targets office, industrial and retail properties that are 40% to 80% occupied. One Riverwood, located at N17 W24222 Riverwood Drive, is about 66% occupied and Two Riverwood, located at N19 W24133 Riverwood Drive, is about 60% occupied, according to documents from, which markets the properties. According to Waukesha County records the two buildings have a combined assessed value of $22 million, far above the $11.25 million they Woodside paid to buy them. The buildings, built in 1999 and 2001, were sold by Denver-based, which purchased the buildings in 2016. One Riverwood's tenants include Axley Attorneys and real estate development firm Quadrangle Capstone, among others. Two Riverwood's tenants include law firm Michael Best & Friedrich's Waukesha office, accounting firm Chortek and ClearChoice Dental Implant Center, among others. Woodside and Broe Real Estate Group did not respond to requests for comment.