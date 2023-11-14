Texas firm buys two Pewaukee office buildings for $11 million

By
-
One Riverwood. Image from LoopNet

A pair of office buildings in Pewaukee, totaling about 200,000 square feet, have been purchased by a Texas investor for $11.25 million, according to state records. One Riverwood and Two Riverwood, located in the Riverwood Corporate Center near the intersection of Highway 164 and I-94, were purchased by Fort Worth, Texas-based Woodside. Woodside “seeks to

Hunter Turpin
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

