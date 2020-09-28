Terry Rowinski on leading Health Payment Systems in 2020│Ep. 42

Terry Rowinski, chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Health Payment Systems, joins associate editor Arthur Thomas to discuss how he’s leading the company in 2020. HPS offers an independent provider network sold to self-funded employer groups and consumer financial wellness product that helps those participating in that network understand their medical bills. On this episode, Rowinski shares details on how COVID-19 has hit the HPS business, cultural challenges in a remote work environment, the experience of looking for office space this year, and lessons learned from attempts to expand nationally.
