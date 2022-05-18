Teig Whaley-Smith describes the path to more affordable housing in Milwaukee|Ep. 134

This week’s episode features a presentation by Teig Whaley-Smith to the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, our podcast partner. Whaley-Smith is chief alliance executive at the Community Development Alliance, a group that led the development of an affordable housing plan for Milwaukee. His presentation details the path toward more affordable housing in the city while also addressing the connection of housing to issues like education, crime and health along with the existing racial inequity in home ownership in Milwaukee.

