Techqueria opens Milwaukee chapter focused on serving Latinx professionals in tech

Several Milwaukee organizations that champion workers in the technology sector have come together to launch Wisconsin’s first Techqueria chapter.

Techqueria is a national nonprofit that serves the largest global community of Latinx professionals in tech, according to its website. The organization’s new Milwaukee chapter – its second in the Midwest – is focused on leveraging technology to support and empower Latinx-led organizations and businesses, in an effort to create a more diverse and inclusive tech community in southeastern Wisconsin.

Area organizations that helped establish the chapter, known as Techqueria x MKE, include Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee, i.c. stars Milwaukee, Molson Coors, the Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition, Data You Can Use, MiVoz and Carmen Diana.

“With a national organization like Techqueria, we are going to be able to plug Milwaukee into the larger tech ecosystem beyond the 414,” said Leia Ferrari Traner, founder and principal consultant at Carmen Diana. “I’m excited to show Latinx folks in Wisconsin all the ways that technology, when used ethically, can be our generation’s great economic equalizer.”

Other chapter directors include Andrea Mendez Barrutia, founder of MiVoz; Jasmin Treske, director of early talent for the Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition; Francesca Mayca Wegner, president and chief possibilities officer at HPGM; Blanca Gonzales, executive director of i.c. stars Milwaukee; Julea Ferrara, senior solutions designer for Molson Coors; and Victor Amaya, president and executive director of Data You Can Use.

Techqueria x MKE directors believe in the power of collaboration to create opportunities for students to explore tech careers, enable Latinx-owned businesses through technical skills and resources, and attract and develop Latinx tech talent in the Milwaukee area. Techqueria x MKE also plans to provide support to local corporate employee resources groups and mentoring programs to ensure the growth and retention of the local Latinx talent pool, according to a new release.

“Latinx individuals make up nearly 40% of the population in Milwaukee,” said Treska. “Techqueria x MKE will drive further collaboration amongst the Latinx tech community in our city. As a result, we can work together to intentionally meet the needs of Latinx business owners, startups, early talent and so much more by empowering them through tech resources, experts and education.”

Techqueria x MKE is not the only local group looking to support the next generation of Latinx tech professionals. Latinos in Tech, founded in 2019, also works to empower Latinx tech workers through resource-sharing, special events and professional development services.