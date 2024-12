Dallas-based Cypress Equities, the owner of the Bayshore town center in Glendale, has sold the Target store there to an affiliate of Las Vegas-based Valtus Capital Group for $12.3 million, according to state records. The transaction was a deed satisfaction of a land contract, according to state record. The Target store at Bayshore occupies a

Dallas-based, the owner of thetown center in Glendale, has sold thestore there to an affiliate of Las Vegas-basedfor $12.3 million, according to state records. The transaction was a deed satisfaction of a land contract, according to state record. The Target store at Bayshore occupies a 128,000-square-foot building at 5701 N. Lydell Ave. The store opened in 2021. The building was previously occupied by a Boston Store, until the retailer's parent company, The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., went out of business in 2018 and all of the Boston Store locations were closed and liquidated. Valtus Capital Group is a privately-held investment bank and registered broker-dealer that provides independent advisory and execution capabilities for mergers and acquisitions, financial restructuring, and capital raises.