Notable Women in Construction and Design: Tammy Krenz

Undergrad degree/university: Associates Degree in Accounting / Chippewa Valley Technical College

Number of years working in current industry: 20
Number of years with current company/firm: 19

For almost 20 years, Tammy Krenz, director of project administration and associate at Butler-based Berghammer Construction Corporation, has taken on several roles and responsibilities within the organization.

Krenz was the first female associate in Berghammer’s 91-year history, and she earned that recognition through years of dedicated service, said Matt Iwanski senior vice president and principal of Berghammer.

Today, she is responsible for guiding company-wide adherence to proper documentation standards and is responsible for the functionality of Berghammer’s project management software. Krenz leads the introduction and training of new staff and her mentoring efforts extend behind her own duties, Iwanski said.

Last December, Krenz tasked herself with empowering female staff at the company. She has rallied several women to attend community events organized by the Professional Women’s Development Network and WCREW.

“The best companies owe much of their success to having employees that operate with the best interest of the company in mind,” said Iwanski. “These employees consistently support the organization through all that they do behind the scenes to provide clear and timely support for the crews and managers in the field – they are the ‘unsung heroes’ of the construction industry that keep the engine running without making headlines. Tammy Krenz is the epitome of this employee.”