Sussex-based Aerial Work Platforms sold by parent company Borgman Capital

By
-
Aerial Work Platforms in Sussex. Image courtesy of Google. Maps

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital has sold one of its portfolio companies, Sussex-based Aerial Work Platforms, to Bonita Springs, Florida-based Herc Rentals. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 1979, AWP specializes in the rental, service and sale of aerial lift equipment including scissor lifts, boom lifts, telehandlers and forklifts.

Ashley Smart
Ashley Smart

Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes.
