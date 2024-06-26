Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Sussex assisted living and memory care facility sold for $31 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
A construction photo of The Courtyard. Image from Apartments.com
Learn more about:
Encore Senior LivingNational Health Investors
Last updated

A Sussex assisted living and memory care facility has been sold for $31.1 million. The Courtyard, located at W235 N6350 Hickory Drive, was built in 2022 and is operated by Chicago-based Encore Senior Living. It includes 110 units in a two-story building and offers varying levels of care. The 7.7-acre property was purchased by an

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.