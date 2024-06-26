Sussex assisted living and memory care facility sold for $31 million

A Sussex assisted living and memory care facility has been sold for $31.1 million. The Courtyard, located at W235 N6350 Hickory Drive, was built in 2022 and is operated by Chicago-based Encore Senior Living. It includes 110 units in a two-story building and offers varying levels of care. The 7.7-acre property was purchased by an

A Sussex assisted living and memory care facility has been sold for $31.1 million. The Courtyard, located at W235 N6350 Hickory Drive, was built in 2022 and is operated by Chicago-based. It includes 110 units in a two-story building and offers varying levels of care. The 7.7-acre property was purchased by an affiliate of, which is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and owns 195 properties in 33 states, according to its website. The company owns four other properties in Wisconsin, including Ignite Health Resort in Oak Creek. The Courtyard was sold by an affiliate of Encore Senior Living, state records show. The property has an assessed value of $16.8 million, according to Waukesha County records.