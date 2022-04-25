Surviving, and thriving, in a sea of supply chain woes

Construction companies tackle shortages, price spikes with a mix of pivoting and preplanning

By
Cara Spoto
-
A Boldt Co. construction crew works on the fully modular construction of a 16-bed addition at Aurora Advocate’s Grafton Medical Center last year. The approach helped the client and the company avoid a variety of supply chain disruptions that might have held up the project, while also reducing labor costs.
A Boldt Co. construction crew works on the fully modular construction of a 16-bed addition at Aurora Advocate’s Grafton Medical Center last year. The approach helped the client and the company avoid a variety of supply chain disruptions that might have held up the project, while also reducing labor costs. Photo courtesy of The Boldt Company
As supply chain woes and material price spikes continue, at least two Wisconsin contractors say they are remaining nimble as they find ways to navigate the challenges.  According to a June 2021 survey conducted by…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display