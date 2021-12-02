Surfacide lands $45 million ECAT contract

Waukesha-based Surfacide has entered into a $45 million Medical Equipment Electronic Catalog (ECAT) contract with the federal Defense Logistics Agency that spans five years.

According to a press release, this contract will allow Surfacide to provide their government customers with access to their Helios System, which uses UV-C light energy to kill 99.99% of deadly viruses and micro-organisms on hard surfaces, as well as in the air.

“Now more than ever, we need to support and keep our veterans and staff who are working in health care facilities safe,” said Todd Veenhuis, Surfacide Group director of sales and government sales channel manager. “Surfacide, an American designed, developed and manufactured technology is proud to partner with Fidelis and be on the front lines alongside our greatest heroes to provide easier access to our hospital-grade, life-saving UV technology.”

The ECAT System is a net-centric ordering, distribution and payment system providing the Department of Defense, and more recently VA health care facilities, access to multiple manufacturer and distributor commercial catalogs.

Surfacide is also partnering with Fidelis Sustainability Distribution, an exclusive government distributor, as part of this $45 million contract.

“We are passionate to serve those who’ve served this great country,” said Dustin Lee, president and veteran principal of Fidelis. “ECAT is one of the most efficient government procurement vehicles available. With the addition of Surfacide UV Technology, our end user physician customers will have access to the most innovative UV disinfection equipment on the market to care for our veteran brothers and sisters.”

Currently installed in 15 VA medical centers across the country and more than 500 health care facilities worldwide, the ECAT contract will allow Surfacide to be more broadly utilized within the VA health care system.

In 2020, Surfacide said it had seen more than 500% growth in its business due to the COVID-19 pandemic sparking increased demand for their products.