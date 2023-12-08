Summerfest president Sarah Pancheri to add CEO role

After a year and a half of serving as president of Milwaukee World Festival Inc., Sarah Pancheri will officially add the role of CEO to her title in 2024.

The MWF board of directors on Thursday unanimously approved Pancheri’s promotion to the dual role of president and chief executive officer of Summerfest‘s nonprofit operator, effective Jan. 1. She succeeds longtime, high-profile leader Don Smiley, who will retire at year’s end after two decades but plans to continue working for MWF on a part-time basis, according to a news release.

Pancheri took over as president in June 2022, having previously served as chief operating officer and vice president of sales and marketing.

“I want to thank the board of directors for their confidence as well as this opportunity to lead,” Pancheri said in a statement. “The experience of serving as president during an incredible 2023 season gives me great optimism for our future. Henry Maier Festival Park, one of Milwaukee’s most important assets, is in demand. Whether it’s Summerfest, ethnic and cultural festivals, concerts, or other events, our team is ready to host millions of fans, while continuing to drive tourism and economic impact to the region.”

This year was record setting for the Summerfest grounds, which hosted 83% more events than during the 2019 season, drawing more than 1.2 million patrons, according to MWF. Total attendance for Summerfest in 2023 was 624,407, which was up 40% over the previous year but trailed pre-pandemic 2019 by 13%.

“The board is grateful to Don for his many years of service, as well as his thoughtful approach to organizational succession,” said Baird executive Mary Ellen Stanek, who serves as chairwoman of MWF. “The plan Don put into motion several years ago is completed. Sarah has demonstrated leadership, drive and a strong commitment to Milwaukee World Festival Inc.’s mission.”