Summerfest confirms six headliners for 2021 festival

Six of eight headliners scheduled to perform at this year’s Summerfest will perform instead at the 2021 festival, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced today.

Acts confirmed for next year’s festival include Khalid, Luke Bryan, Blink-182, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band and Halsey.

Justin Bieber and Guns N’ Roses have both postponed their Summerfest shows, with new dates expected to be announced soon.

Milwaukee World Festival recommends ticket holders for rescheduled concerts hold onto their original ticket. It’s offering refunds for those who can’t make the new date.

After pushing the 2020 festival back to September, Milwaukee World Festival announced earlier this month that it is canceling the festival altogether this year due to ongoing uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam Hunt, who was scheduled to play Sept. 4, has canceled his show.

This year’s festival was scheduled to be the grand opening of the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which has undergone a $53 million renovation over the past two years. The revamped venue was slated to open on June 24.