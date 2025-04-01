Strattec COO to retire in September

Glendale-based Strattec Security Corp.
announced Monday that senior vice president and chief operations officer Rolando Guillot
will retire from the company at the end of September.
Guillot has been with the company for 35 years and has been chief operations officer since March 2023. He also served as interim president and chief executive officer for the first half of 2024 following the retirement of longtime CEO Frank Krejci
.
After the company named Jennifer Slater
to take over as CEO starting in July 2024, Guillot returned to the COO role. Strattec did provide him with a retention agreement that offered 30% of his base salary in a lump sum payment if he stayed with the company through the end of 2024.
In addition to the COO role, Guillot has been senior vice president – operations since December 2016.
His previous roles with the company include vice president – Mexican operations from 2004 to 2016, general manager – Mexican operations from 2003 to 2004 and various other management roles at the company’s Mexican subsidiary from 1996 to 2003.
Strattec said it has started an executive search process to identify and onboard a new leader of operations before Guillot’s retirement in September.