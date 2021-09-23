Strattec CFO to retire in January

Patrick Hansen, the chief financial officer of Milwaukee-based Strattec Security Corp., plans to retire in January, the company announced Wednesday in a securities filing.
Hansen is also senior vice president, treasurer and secretary for the manufacturer of vehicle access systems. He will continue in his current roles until the effective date of his retirement. An exact date will be in part dependent on the transition of his work to someone else.
Strattec said it has commenced a succession process “to identify and retain a successor” for Hansen.
Hansen started with Strattec in 1995 as corporate controller. He has been CFO, treasurer and secretary since 1995 and was promoted to senior vice president in October 2005.
Prior to Strattec, Hansen was corporate controller at Schwarz Pharma from 1993 to 1995 and held a similar role at ASAA Inc. from 1989 to 1993. He was an audit manager at Arthur Andersen from 1981 to 1989.
He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in accounting.