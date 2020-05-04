Steve Zimmerman: From sustainability to survivability: Managing uncertainty amid crisis│Ep. 31

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the nonprofit sector as it has all our lives. The organizations we depend on to serve the most vulnerable, educate our youth, enrich our lives and build stronger communities are in jeopardy. Steve Zimmerman, principal at Spectrum Nonprofit Services, shares steps leaders can take to increase the likelihood of success amid these challenging times. This Rotary Club of Milwaukee session will explain these principles, balancing the sense of urgency with feelings of empowerment, leaving nonprofit employees, board members, and volunteers with action steps to share with their favorite organizations to help them survive and, ultimately, thrive.

In partnership with the Rotary Club of Milwaukee.

