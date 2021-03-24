Steve Kroll promoted to president of Granular

Want to Read More?
Milwaukee-based digital marketing agency Granular announced that Steve Kroll has been promoted to president and Justin Lindh has been promoted to vice president of paid media.Kroll, who has 16 years of digital marketing sales experience, began working for Granular in December of 2015 as a consultant, joining the business full time in March 2016 as the head of business development. Most recently, has was a vice president with the firm.With the promotion to president, Kroll now adds new operational leadership duties.“Steve hit the ground running from day one and his drive to deliver for our team and clients has been a key part in Granular’s success story,” said chief executive officer and founder, Jordon Meyer. “With March being five years officially at Granular, this felt like the right time to promote Steve. He’s progressively taken on more responsibilities and the promotion to president will help empower him further to continue to help grow our company.”“I recall meeting Jordon shortly after he started Granular. Even though it was just him in those days, from that first meeting, I sensed a special combination of technical excellence and a competitive fire to build a digital advertising agency unlike any other,” said Kroll. “Since that initial meeting, we have grown to 20 full-time employees, power digital advertising for three Fortune 500 companies and have become the state of Wisconsin’s top digital advertising firm. The recipe for success remains the same: find and retain top talent. That top talent takes care of clients. I’m excited to continue to push us forward with these expanded responsibilities.”Lindh joined Granular in January 2017 as a senior PPC manager and was promoted to director of paid media in September 2019. He will now oversee Granular’s entire digital advertising and client service department.“With Justin’s promotion to VP of paid media, we see a big opportunity to leverage his technical expertise and client service skills across our entire digital advertising practice,” said Meyer. “Justin is one of the most talented pay-per-click practitioners I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with throughout my career. He exhibits a rare combination of technical expertise, teaching ability and client service skills. With his promotion, I am excited for our team and clients as we leverage his combination of skills across our entire digital advertising practice.”“I’ve enjoyed working at every level here at Granular. This experience provides me unique insight into what is required to produce exceptional results and client service,” said Lindh. “Our team of digital advertisers has some of the most knowledgeable, hard-working and genuinely good people of any team I’ve been a part of. I’m focused on supporting our team to make sure they have knowledge, tools and resources to deliver the best possible solutions to our clients.”Read the March 8 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee here: