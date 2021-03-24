Steve Kroll promoted to president of Granular

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Milwaukee-based digital marketing agency Granular announced that Steve Kroll has been promoted to president and Justin Lindh has been promoted to vice president of paid media. Kroll, who has 16 years of digital marketing sales…

Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

