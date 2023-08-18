STEM-focused Kenosha charter school plans to build new high school near Gateway Technical College

Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum or KTEC, a STEM-focused charter school affiliated with the Kenosha Unified School District is seeking permission to construct a 44,520-square-foot high school to be located at 3311 30th Ave. near Gateway Technical College.

The school recently submitted plans for the building, which would be constructed on farmland, to the Kenosha Plan Commission.

KTEC has operated K-8 campuses in Kenosha since 2007. It received its charter from the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents in March 2022 to launch its high school. Last school year, KTEC High School, which is currently located at 7400 39th Ave. in Kenosha, had 41 students.

About 600 students in grades 9-12 would attend the school once it is constructed. About 25 staff members would also work out of the building, the school said. The site was chosen, the school said, to enhance its partnership with Gateway.

“This location allows KTEC to leverage its already strong relationship with Gateway Technical to provide dual credit courses and additional lab space,” wrote Ethan Mansfield in a letter to the Plan Commission.

Mansfield is a pre-development manager with Houston-based Performance Charter School Development, which is working with KTEC to design the school.

Only about 500 students are expected to be on campus at any given time of the day, Mansfield wrote, as many students are expected to be offsite during certain times of the day, participating in internships with local employers or taking courses and using technical labs at Gateway.

The new building is slated to include a variety of innovation labs, which will provide opportunities to develop hands-on technical skills in mechatronics, information technology, automotive, and construction trades.