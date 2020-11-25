State Tourism Dept. secretary Sara Meaney leaving Evers administration

Wisconsin Department of Tourism secretary-designee Sara Meaney is leaving her post to take a job outside of state government, Gov. Tony Evers announced today.

“Well, the cat’s out of the bag,” Meaney said in a post on LinkedIn. “I’ve decided to close this chapter of my professional journey to begin writing the next one. I have accepted an executive leadership role outside of state government that will feed my entrepreneurial spirit and allow me to pursue my passion for social equity. I’m excited to share the details of the next chapter at a later date.”

“Sara has been a relentless advocate for the tourism industry even before the pandemic, but especially as it has faced unprecedented challenges this past year,” Evers said. “Sara has been part of our administration from the very beginning, and we will miss her passion and enthusiasm for travel and all the great things Wisconsin has to offer visitors and folks across our state. I’m incredibly grateful for Sara’s support and service these past two years, and I wish her and her family all the best.”

Evers appointed Meaney in December 2018.

Prior to joining the Evers Administration, Meaney was the chief marketing and development officer for Milwaukee Film, the organization that hosts the annual Milwaukee Film Festival. Prior to that she was managing director of BVK from 2013-18, partner and president of Hanson Dodge Creative from 2011-13 and partner for Comet Branding + PR from 2009-11.

Department of Tourism deputy secretary Anne Sayers will serve as interim department secretary following Meaney’s departure.