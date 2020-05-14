State says 12 Milwaukee County nursing homes, and 6 in Waukesha County, are under COVID-19 investigation

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released the names of nursing homes that are undergoing active public health investigations for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there have been 46 nursing home investigations in the state, 38 of which are still active. For long-term care facilities, a single case prompts a public health investigation.

In Milwaukee County, there have been 13 investigations, 12 of which are still active. The facilities currently under investigation include:

Alexian Village of Milwaukee

Allis Care Center

Cameo Care Center – Autumn Lake Healthcare at Greenfield

Crossroads Care Center

Edenbrook Lakeside

Heritage Square Health Care Center

Jewish Home & Care Center

Lutheran Home for the Aging

Maple Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center

Sunrise Care Center

Symphony of Glendale Nursing Home

Villa at Bradley Estates

DHS is not reporting the names of nursing homes with fewer than 10 beds, and it has not disclosed the number of confirmed cases or fatalities within the facilities.

“As we continue to see cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes, it is important to be transparent and list the locations where they are occurring,” said DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We have opted to publish the names of nursing homes in order to provide peace of mind to families who cannot visit or check on their loved ones during these unprecedented times. We are grateful for all the important work that nursing homes are doing to prevent spread and the proactive steps they have taken to facilitate communication among families, loved ones and the residents in their care.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett applauded the release of names of nursing homes under COVID-19 investigation, saying it’s an important transparency measure.

“I look at it from the perspective of, if I had a parent who was either in one of these homes or was was going to go into one of these homes or I had a son or daughter who was working in one of these homes or was interested in working in one of these homes, you can bet your life i would want to know what the status was,” Barrett said.

In Waukesha County, nursing homes under investigation include:

Brookfield Rehabilitation and Specialty Care

Crossroads Care Center of Pewaukee

Kensington Care and Rehab Center

Lindengrove Menomonee Falls

Menomonee Falls Healthcare Center

The Franciscan Place Rehab

Racine County:

Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center

Ridgewood Care Center.

Sheboygan County:

Rocky Knoll Health Care Center

Sunny Ridge.

Walworth County:

Geneva Lake Manor

Holton Manor.

Washington County:

Virginia Highlands Health and Rehab.

Kenosha County:

None

