State budget proposal would see creation of new $75 million Forward Wisconsin Fund

By
-
Wisconsin State Capitol
Wisconsin State Capitol

Rep. Bob Wittke A forthcoming state budget proposal to create a new $75 million venture capital fund of funds could lead to a total of $300 million in new VC funding becoming available for Wisconsin startups. During next week’s meeting of the state’s Joint Finance Committee, Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Racine, will

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display