Starbucks plans eighth Kenosha County location

A Starbucks coffee shop is planned adjacent to the Festival Foods store in Kenosha at 3321 80th St.

The 2,200-square-foot Starbucks shop, which would include a drive-thru, would be located on a vacant piece of land owned by North Shore Bank, according to city documents. It would be constructed between North Shore Bank and Atlas Gym.

DCWW Development LLC has submitted a conceptual plan for the city’s review. A Kenosha staff report prepared for the Plan Commission noted several concerns with the project’s initial plan related to site layout, landscaping and building design.

Plans show that the location would have space for about thirty seats and space for about 17 cars to queue in the drive-thru.

The Seattle-based coffee chain has seven locations in Kenosha County.