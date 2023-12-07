Starbucks plans eighth Kenosha County location

Rendering from City of Kenosha

A Starbucks coffee shop is planned adjacent to the Festival Foods store in Kenosha at 3321 80th St.

The 2,200-square-foot Starbucks shop, which would include a drive-thru, would be located on a vacant piece of land owned by North Shore Bank, according to city documents. It would be constructed between North Shore Bank and Atlas Gym.

DCWW Development LLC has submitted a conceptual plan for the city’s review. A Kenosha staff report prepared for the Plan Commission noted several concerns with the project’s initial plan related to site layout, landscaping and building design.

Plans show that the location would have space for about thirty seats and space for about 17 cars to queue in the drive-thru.

The Seattle-based coffee chain has seven locations in Kenosha County.

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
