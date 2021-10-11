Stantec opens downtown Milwaukee office

Edmonton, Canada-based Stantec Inc. has opened an office in downtown Milwaukee, the engineering firm announced today. The new 2,200-square-foot office is in the McGeoch Building at 322 E. Michigan St. It opened on Oct. 1,…

Edmonton, Canada-based Stantec Inc. has opened an office in downtown Milwaukee, the engineering firm announced today. The new 2,200-square-foot office is in the McGeoch Building at 322 E. Michigan St. It opened on Oct. 1, according to a news release. It houses 13 employees and offers design services in the urban places, community development, landscape architecture, environmental services, transportation and water sectors. Sarah McDonald, a landscape architect and urban planner, is the leader of Stantec's new office. "As someone who was born and raised in the city of Milwaukee, working in downtown Milwaukee has been a personal dream of mine for many years and we are simply ecstatic to grow our footprint in Wisconsin," McDonald said in a statement. "The new Milwaukee office will provide our team with a dedicated design studio to work more closely with our clients and partners in the heart of a vibrant and growing city." The downtown Milwaukee office joins other Stantec locations in Wisconsin, including Mequon. It also has offices in Green Bay and Madison. According to its website, Stantec has more than 350 offices globally.