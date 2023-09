Sharad Chadha, the president and chief executive officer of Glendale-based Sprecher Brewing Co. Inc. has purchased a home on Lake Drive in Shorewood for $2.2 million, according to state records.

The home was sold by Ronald and Melissa Murray of Frisco, Texas, according to state records.

The 4,750-square-foot home was built in 1926 on a 0.8-acre lot along Lake Michigan and has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, according to real estate listings.