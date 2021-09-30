Sports event industry conference to be held in Milwaukee in 2027

The 2007 TEAMS (Travel, Events and Management in Sports) Conference & Expo
will be held in Milwaukee, VISIT Milwaukee announced today.
The sports event industry gathering will be held from Oct. 18-27, 2027 and is projected to bring 1,200 attendees and $8 million in estimated economic impact to the city, according to VISIT Milwaukee.
“We are so happy to welcome TEAMS ’27 to Milwaukee,” said Marissa Werner, director of Sports Milwaukee, the new sports division of VISIT Milwaukee. “Sports Milwaukee launched earlier this year after a pandemic prevented us from participating in sports not only as athletes but also as spectators. I cannot think of a better way to continue welcoming sporting events back into our lives and in person than with the announcement of the world’s leading sports event industry conference coming to Milwaukee.”
TEAMS attracts conference attendees from sports organizations, sports commissions, convention and visitors bureaus, and several other hospitality businesses around the globe. Founded in 1998, TEAMS provides educational programming, one-on-one meetings, an appointment-based tradeshow, seminars, and networking at its annual conferences. This year's TEAMS conference is being held in Atlantic City.
“Milwaukee is one of the great American sports cities,” said Timothy Schneider, chairman of the sports division of Northstar Travel Group, which organizes the event. “Milwaukee has been a steadfast advocate for the sports-event industry, and we are thrilled to share the city’s story with our attendees so that they can make memorable experiences while visiting one of the crown jewels of the Midwest.”
Earlier this year, TEAMS announced it will continue to serve as the exclusive home of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic SportsLink and National Governing Body Best Practices Seminar. The agreement grants U.S. Olympic and Paralympic representatives access to conference and expo attendees interested in hosting sporting events.
The Wisconsin Center will be the headquarters for the 2027 TEAMS Conference & Expo. The $420 million expansion of the Wisconsin Center, which will increase its size to 445,000 square feet, is expected to be complete in 2024.