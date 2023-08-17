Southwest Airlines adds more flights from Milwaukee to 11 destinations for spring break

By
-
Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines announced today that it will add more flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to 11 destinations for the 2024 March spring break season.

From March 7 to April 8, 2024, Southwest will increase service from Milwaukee to Nashville, Denver, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Myers, and Tampa. There will be 3-5 flights per day to Nashville, Orlando, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Denver, and twice-daily service to Kansas City, Fort Myers, and Tampa.

Southwest will also offer more Sunday flights to Cancun, Orlando, Phoenix, Sarasota, and Tampa. In March 2023, flights to Sarasota and Cancun were only available on Saturday.

Southwest will offer more Saturday flights from Milwaukee to Cancun, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Myers, Sarasota, and Tampa.

“We’re excited to see Southwest adding so many additional flight frequencies for this upcoming spring break season,” said Mitchell International airport director Brian Dranzik. “With so many flights, destinations, and Southwest’s competitive fares, the only hard part of planning spring break travel from MKE is deciding where you want to go.”

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ellie Batten
Ellie is an intern at BizTimes and a senior at Syracuse University majoring in magazine, news, and digital journalism. She is the executive editor of the campus lifestyle magazine, University Girl. Her favorite things to write about include travel, women’s issues, and culture. In the past, she has written for the travel blog and publication, World of Wanderlust. She loves good food, good clothes, a good scary movie, and a good book.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display