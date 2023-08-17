Southwest Airlines adds more flights from Milwaukee to 11 destinations for spring break

Southwest Airlines announced today that it will add more flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to 11 destinations for the 2024 March spring break season.

From March 7 to April 8, 2024, Southwest will increase service from Milwaukee to Nashville, Denver, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Myers, and Tampa. There will be 3-5 flights per day to Nashville, Orlando, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Denver, and twice-daily service to Kansas City, Fort Myers, and Tampa.

Southwest will also offer more Sunday flights to Cancun, Orlando, Phoenix, Sarasota, and Tampa. In March 2023, flights to Sarasota and Cancun were only available on Saturday.

Southwest will offer more Saturday flights from Milwaukee to Cancun, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Myers, Sarasota, and Tampa.

“We’re excited to see Southwest adding so many additional flight frequencies for this upcoming spring break season,” said Mitchell International airport director Brian Dranzik. “With so many flights, destinations, and Southwest’s competitive fares, the only hard part of planning spring break travel from MKE is deciding where you want to go.”