Southeastern Wisconsin office real estate market had stagnant Q2

Signs point to flight to quality

Downtown Milwaukee

The southeast Wisconsin office real estate market was stagnant during the second quarter of the year as vacancy improved slightly and a small amount of space was absorbed, according to the quarterly market report from the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW). The region’s office market only absorbed 3,000 square feet of space during the

Hunter Turpin
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

