Southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing returned to downward trend in October

By
-

After showing signs of growth in September, the southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing sector returned to a downward trend in October as companies saw customers pull back on orders and payments, according to the latest Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing. The report’s Milwaukee-area PMI came in at 45.24 for October. A reading above 50 suggests the region’s manufacturing

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

