Southeastern Wisconsin industrial real estate market absorption slowed during Q2

By
Hunter Turpin
-

The industrial real estate market continues to lead the way in southeastern Wisconsin commercial real estate, boasting positive absorption, low vacancy and more than 10 million square feet of new space under construction during the second quarter of the year. But the amount of industrial space absorbed in the region slowed during the second quarter

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR